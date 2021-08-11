Lieutenant Colonel Lands High-Ranking Ministry Role

Government’s newest deputy chief officer, Lt. Colonel Bobeth O’Garro, took up her role within the Ministry of Health and Wellness with great momentum.

With some 20 years leadership experience under her belt, Ms O’Garro’s long list of accomplishments includes: a masters of education from the University of Bristol, a postgraduate diploma in international business (Univ. Of Liverpool), a postgraduate certificate in global executive leadership (UCCI & FIU), and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology (UWI, Mona).

Prior to joining the Ministry of Health and Wellness, she served in various roles, including extended service instructor at the Cayman Islands Marine Institute, police constable, and deputy commandant and commandant of the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps.

Now responsible for overseeing the four departments for which the Ministry is responsible, as well as a team of policy analysts and specialists, Ms O’Garro reports directly to Acting Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie, the senior civil servant in the Ministry.

“We are delighted that Ms. O’Garro has filled this much needed post,” said Ms Pouchie.

“During her recruitment, she demonstrated a level of competency, and ability to develop and implement a range of policies and strategies, displaying a sound understanding of the role and the responsibilities that come with it.

“She has good knowledge of best HR and internal audit practices. In addition, her direct involvement with and appreciation for activities associated with health and wellness shone through. All of these made her a standout among other applicants, and a perfect fit for the role,” Ms Pouchie remarked.

Some of Ms. O’Garro’s recent work across the Civil Service has included recruitment for the Cayman Islands Regiment, creating a joint partnership with At Risk Youth, as well as ongoing involvement with the Deputy Governor’s Wellness Programme for the past seven years. Ms O’Garro also took part in various business analysis projects with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“I was excited to learn of Bobeth’s appointment to Deputy Chief Officer within the Ministry of Health & Wellness. She brings tremendous experience alongside her passion to ensure the community receives the absolute best from our health and wellness policies and priorities. I look forward to seeing the contribution she will make to the team,” said Deputy Governor Hon Franz Manderson.

Regarded by leaders and colleagues as a dedicated Civil Servant filled with purpose and professionalism, Ms O’Garro says she is delighted to join the dynamic team in the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

“They have been welcoming and supportive. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to effect change that will positively impact the lives of Caymanians. It is my goal to follow my favourite inspirational quote in all that I do, “Lead by example, do what you want others to follow and never ask others to do what you are not willing to do yourself”, she remarked.

Originally from the district of George Town, she is an active member of her church First Assembly of God. Along with her husband, Mr Dwight O’Garro, she also keeps busy as the biggest cheerleader to their gifted sons’ burgeoning basketball and football careers.