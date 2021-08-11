George Town Landfill is now accepting Scrap Metals, Derelict Vehicles and Equipment

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has updated its policies affecting the reception of scrap metals, derelict vehicles and equipment at the George Town Landfill in a proactive effort to reduce the risk of fire at the site.

“We believe that the public plays an important role in reducing the likelihood of fires at the George Town Landfill. This guidance will assist in achieving this common goal. It is also important that the public is aware that DEH reserves the right to refuse entry. If there is any doubt, we encourage the community to contact us before bringing these items to the landfill,” said Mr Michael Haworth, Assistant Director – Solid Waste, DEH.

Members of the public are invited to drop their scrap metal and derelict vehicles to the George Town Landfill on Monday to Friday from 7am to 4pm only, and follow these guidelines:

Derelict vehicles such as cars and small trucks or trailers shall be provided separately from other wastes and shall not have other waste materials stored inside them

No containers with materials classified as flammable shall be stored in derelict vehicles and the batteries should be removed

shall be stored in derelict vehicles and the batteries should be removed Light scrap metal should be sorted prior to arrival on site and shall be free of wood, plastic and other wastes and contamination as far as is reasonably practicable

and shall be free of wood, plastic and other wastes and contamination as far as is reasonably practicable For any large oversize metallic objects, vehicles, equipment or structures (for example heavy construction equipment, shipping containers, storage tanks, steel beams etc.) these should be cut down to dimensions of no greater than 5 feet by 3 feet.

Drained of all fuels, lubricating fluids and any other flammable fluids and gases that may be present in all items of motorised equipment, large and small, which contain a combustion engine with or without fuel tank including but not limited to: Large and small heavy equipment such as excavators, bobcats, cranes, dump trucks etc. Small motorised tools, such as chainsaws, weed ackers, lawnmowers, cement mixers etc. All boats and all personal water craft Generators, fuel tanks and fuel bunds etc.

that may be present in all items of motorised equipment, large and small, which contain a combustion engine with or without fuel tank including but not limited to:

Note: For fuel tanks, these should be purged / opened to atmosphere such that any flammable vapors are allowed to dissipate over a 24 hr period.

White goods and other electrical items should be separated from other materials

should be separated from other materials Batteries should be separated and disposed of at the landfill drop off for all types. For small batteries, these are accepted at all supermarkets

Gas bottles of any type shall be made safe by removal of the headworks or safe release of the gas by other means and then separated from other materials

Any mixed waste materials that are already separated can be disposed of in the landfill as normal. If materials are tipped on site and it is found that the load does not meet the criteria, landfill officials will request the removal of these items and their correct disposal at the site.

The DEH is seeking the assistance and cooperation of all person residing in the Cayman Islands, as this is key to enabling more efficient recycling and disposal of waste, and reducing future risk of fire.

To learn more about how and where to recycle visit: www.deh.gov.ky.