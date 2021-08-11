Recycling made easier for HSA staff and visitors

Recycling is easier and more convenient for staff, patients and visitors at the HSA with the recent expansion of the healthcare organisation’s recycling programme in partnership with JUNK, a collection service in the Cayman Islands that aims to reduce the waste stream entering the George Town Landfill. The initiative is a part of the HSA’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, ensure social responsibility, support a circular economy, and become a corporate leader in environmental sustainability in the Cayman Islands.

New recycling bins for glass, plastic (#1 & #2) and aluminum/tin cans have been placed across the Cayman Islands Hospital and the West Bay and Bodden Town District Clinics.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that of the total amount of waste generated by health-care activities, about 85% is general, non-hazardous waste comparable to domestic waste.

“We estimate that a significant portion of the non-hazardous waste the HSA produces is recyclable,” said Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood. “On a corporate level, this expanded recycling programme is another step our organisation is taking to do our part to help create a ‘greener’ community while minimizing and diverting waste from the landfill, thereby improving the quality of the air and land in the communities we serve.”

“On an individual level, we are providing our staff, patients and visitors, many of whom are very environmentally conscious, with an easy and convenient option to recycle and contribute to the protection of their environment. We are proud to be partnering with JUNK, a company whose goals of economic sustainability aligns with ours,” Ms. Yearwood expressed.

- Advertisement -

The locations for the new recycling bins at the Cayman Islands Hospital are:

Pharmacy

Dental

Accident & Emergency

General Practice

Medical Ward Entrance

Administration

Women’s Health

Barista Café

Photo caption: HSA new recycling bins for glass, plastic (#1 & #2) and aluminum/tin cans.

ABOUT US

As the nation’s principal healthcare provider, the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) offers the broadest range of medical and specialist services in the Cayman Islands. We have eight locations throughout all three islands, which include the Cayman Islands Hospital in Grand Cayman, four district health centres (East End, North Side, West Bay, Bodden Town), Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac and the Little Cayman Clinic.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brooke Moore, Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected] or [email protected]

345-244-2612