Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in which a woman was attacked at knifepoint in George Town in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 11 Aug.

According to a RCIPS statement, just after 4am, police were dispatched to Oak Mill Street in Windsor Park, where the woman told them that she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim informed an officer that she had been at a bar in Bodden Town where she met an unknown man, who offered to take her home.

“When she agreed, she was told that he would be dropping a friend home in East End first. Both men and the victim travelled to East End, dropped the friend off and then headed in the direction of George Town, where he took her to a residence in the Windsor Park area and sexually assaulted her at knife point,” police said.

After the assault, the woman was able to get away from the man and ran from the house. She asked for help from residents in the area, police said.

A police spokesperson said the woman had been unable to identify to police the residence at which the assault took place.

“The victim described the man as slim build, dark brown complexion and about 5ft 9in in height. The police take these types of incidents very seriously and we are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222,” Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said in the statement.

Anonymous tips also can be provided directly to the RCIPS confidential tip tine at 949-7777, or via its website.