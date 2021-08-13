New Process for Seafarer’s Assistance

Seafarers seeking to apply for the first time for the Ex-Gratia Benefit that Government awards seafarers may now register through the Cayman Islands Seafarer’s Association.

This initiative is part of plans by the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) to enhance the service over the next several months and make it as client friendly as possible.

“It is an aim of the PACT Government to make it as simple as possible for Caymanians to access the services to which they are entitled or need. The ability to apply for the stipend directly through the Seafarer’s Association via a straightforward, logical process is a significant improvement, saving time and effort for all involved, ” said the Hon. Minister for Investment, Innovation and Social Development, André Ebanks.

Hard copies of the Application Form for Caymanian Seafarer’s Ex-gratia Benefit can be found at the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association, and digital copies are available on the NAU website <http://nau.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nauhome/publications/application-for-caymanian-seafarers-grant> (www.nau.gov.ky – full link below*). To submit new applications Seafarers should complete and drop applications to the Cayman Islands Seafarer’s Association located at 11 Victory Avenue, Prospect, George Town, Cayman Islands.

Mr. Denniston Tibbetts, President of the CI Seafarer’s Association, also endorsed the effort, stating:

“The Seafarer’s Association is a central body that advocates for the persons who served the Cayman Islands as seafarers, and fosters relationships with them. We are delighted to be part of a process that makes it easier for those persons to apply for the stipend.”

Persons with queries should contact the Seafarer and Veteran Ex-gratia Benefit Team via email at [email protected] or by phone at 345 649-2950, or 345 244-7229.

The Ex-Gratia Benefit of KYD $950 monthly is available to Caymanian Seafarer or the surviving spouse of a Seafarer who spent at least three consecutive years at sea prior to 1985, receiving a monthly income of less than $3,000 and have reached the age of 60.