Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Trouble don’t blow shell. What it means: Bad things can happen without warning. Always be cautious. Trouble can happen at any time. E.g. “Even doh Papa keep tellin’ Maffew n’ Richy det trouble don’t blow shell, dem two eediyuts still hadda go fishnin’ durin’ nor’westa n’ nearly drong.”