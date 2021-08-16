For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The National Weather Service is expected to issue a severe weather bulletin as the forecast track for Tropical Depression Grace shifted south, bringing the system closer to the Sister Islands.

The NWS, in a notification Monday morning, said on the current forecast track, the centre of Grace is expected to pass about 15 miles north east of Cayman Brac around midnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

The US National Hurricane Center, in its advisory Monday morning, said, Air Force Reserve and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunters are investigating Grace.

The weather system is forecasted to strengthen to a Tropical Strom as it moves north of Jamaica Tuesday afternoon.

A severe weather Bulletin will be issued for the Sister Islands as conditions are expected to deteriorate as the system moves closer, the NWS said.

The NHC said the depression is moving toward the west near 15 miles per hour and a west to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several days.

“On the forecast track, the center of Grace will pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola today and tonight, and then between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the NHC said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 miles per hour with higher gusts.

The Miami-based centre said little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday.

The NHC is projecting flash flooding and mudslides possible across the Dominican Republic and Haiti today.

It said 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches are expected through Thursday over Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands.

“Swells generated by Grace will continue to affect portions of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico over the next day or so, and will spread westward to Jamaica and the southern portions of Cuba. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” it added.

The National Weather Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of this system for developments and impacts on the Cayman Islands.

“Residents are also urged to monitor the system for information on expected weather conditions associated with Tropical Depression Grace,” it added.