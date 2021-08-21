MoT receives hundreds of additional tourism stipend applications

The Ministry of Tourism said the process to verify 442 additional stipend applications has begun.

The applications were received after the initial July 31 deadline was extend.

In a statement released on Friday 20 Aug., the MoT said the verification process is expected to be completed by next month.

“This stipend is intended to provide relief to our displaced tourism workers and I want to ensure that all those who are in need of this support have the opportunity to receive it,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

The information provided has to be verified before applications can be approved in order to ensure they meet a specified criteria.

As of May, 3,371 people were receiving the $1,500 stipend, which Bryan said is costing the government more than $5 million a month.

“With 442 new applications, this process is taking a little longer that anticipated and is expected to be completed by mid-September,” he said.

The minister said successful applicants will receive backdated payments to cover the three month period form July to September, and thereafter payments will continue on a monthly basis.

To speed up the process, applicants are being asked to return missed calls and emails from the MoT.

“I thank all of the new applicants for their patience while we conclude the necessary verification process and I encourage all displaced workers who have not already registered with WORC to do so,” said Bryan.

“This will give you the best possible opportunity to secure future employment. WORC can be contacted by calling 945 9672 or via their website at worc.gov.ky.”

