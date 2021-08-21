Additional BA flights to and from Cayman confirmed

The Ministry of Tourism said two additional round trip flights from the UK to Cayman have been added for the month of September.

In a statement released on Friday 20 Aug., a spokesperson for the MoT said the flights were added in response to increased demand for travel related to education.

The statement reads in part, “The two additional flights depart London Heathrow on 1st and 15th September respectively and return the following days, effectively doubling the number of return flights during September.”

The flights went on sale on Friday, through the British Airways website.

“With the start of the academic year approaching, the Ministry recognises that parents are keen to confirm travel plans to accompany students needing to travel overseas to continue their education,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

- Advertisement -

“These additional flights are primarily for this purpose and I urge the public to please be mindful of this when making travel plans, so that those with a genuine need to travel are able to secure a booking.”

The Ministry of Tourism is also reminding inbound travellers to visit Travel Cayman and complete the online form before they arrive on island.

For more information, contact Travel Cayman by emailing [email protected] or by calling 743-8463 between the hours of 8:30am and 5:00pm Monday to Friday.

How do you feel after reading this?