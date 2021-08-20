The Cayman Brac airport was closed for about two hours Friday morning after a privately chartered aircraft blew a tire on the runway.

Former deputy premier Moses Kirkconnell was on board the LJ55 Lear Jet, which was about to take off for Fort Lauderdale when the incident happened just after 11am.

He said he had heard the sound of the tire blowing as the plane accelerated along the runway ready to take off.

Kirkconnell, one of two MPs representing the Sister Islands, said the pilot brought the plane to a stop in a professional manner and there had been no real alarm among the passengers.

The event triggered an emergency services response with fire, police, airport security and Travel Cayman staff at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport. Fire services and Cayman Airways helped move the plane from the runway and the air strip reopened just before 1pm.

A spokesperson for the Cayman Islands Airports Authority said all four passengers and two crew had exited the plane safely with no injuries reported. She said ‘COVID protocols’ were followed throughout.

The spokesperson confirmed the plane was disabled due to a “nose gear tire blown”.

The Cayman Airways morning flight from the Brac to Grand Cayman was delayed as the incident was dealt with.

Kirkconnell praised the response from everyone involved, describing it as a relatively minor incident that was quickly and professionally dealt with.

