The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation corporate beach league will be holding its finals on Sunday, 22 Aug. starting at 1pm at Seven Mile Public Beach.

The league comprises seven companies fielding a total of eight teams, and all will be competing on the final day of play.

The new six-week competition has been played under indoor volleyball rules, with six players per side, and a minimum of two female players on the court at one time with at least one under-18 player.

Since 18 July, when the league began, The Catalyst Group has won all their games including in the playoffs against KPMG and PwC on Sunday, 15 Aug. Their team, which includes Island Games medalists Shervin Rankin and Carl Brenton, the founder of the original Corona 4s Adult Beach Volleyball League, is a welcome addition, says CIVF technical director Trevor Theroulde.

“The plan is really to expand and get people interested in the sport and realise that beach volleyball is probably the fastest-growing sport in the world,” Theroulde told the Cayman Compass. “So, the main focus is building capacity, and gaining a greater number of participants on the beach.”

- Advertisement -

Theroulde said he is expecting a competitive day of matches on Sunday.

“For the last four weeks, we have seen a tremendous amount of improvement, so hopefully the finals will be very, very competitive,” he said, adding he is looking forward to spirited play from the corporate teams.

Theroulde added he hopes this league continues next year.

How do you feel after reading this?