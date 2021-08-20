Over 20 cricket enthusiasts recently participated in a weeklong youth camp on Cayman Brac. The camp featured students, ages 9-12, taking part in training sessions and playing a series of matches at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.

Cayman Cricket president Hector Robinson said the camp, held 9-13 Aug., was organised to help develop Cayman’s up-and-coming talent.

“The camp was part of Cayman Cricket’s ongoing junior development programme which we have revived with new vigour this year,” Robinson told the Cayman Compass. “It was also a great opportunity to provide coaching resources to the players in Cayman Brac.”

Robinson said he is hoping to continue the development of cricket in the Brac. “We have already commenced discussions with the Sister Islands Sports Department regarding regular visits by our coaches, the development of the local coaches in the Sister Islands and similar camps involving players from both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac in the future,” he said.

