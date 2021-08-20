Caymanian player signs with Finnish football club

Joshewa Frederick-Charlery, who plays for the Cayman Islands national men’s football team, has signed with Oulun Työväen Palloilijat United Football Club in Finland.

He is expected to make his first appearance with his new squad today (Friday, 20 Aug.) against Kemi City FC.

“Frederick-Charlery is the newest contract player in OTP… with a comprehensive agreement for the rest of the season,” OTP United FC wrote on their Facebook page.

The team is in second place in the Kakkonen, a third-level Finnish division that comprises 36 football clubs.

“Me and my family, and my agents, thought that OTP would be the right fit for me,” Frederick-Charlery told the Cayman Compass. “I am excited. I can’t wait to get going.”

The centre back was one of two signings for the team in the current transfer window, the other being 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder Tomás Alexandre Maldonado Afonso Gaspar Silva.

Frederick-Charlery, 24, and Gaspar Silva are expected to help OTP in its quest for promotion to the Ykkönen division, and with fewer than three months before the season ends, the Caymanian footballer said he is eager to start contributing to his new team.

“Most of the boys have been welcoming, the staff has been tremendous; so, I feel like I am already gelling,” said Frederick-Charlery. “The plan [is] to have the team win the trophy. I’m just here to do my part and see if I can help with that.”

