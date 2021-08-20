George Town man arrested on suspicion of rape

A George Town man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in relation to a 11 Aug. incident.

In a statement released earlier Friday, an RCIPS spokesperson said the man, 34, was arrested on Thursday, 19 Aug., and remains in custody.

The man is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman at knifepoint at an Oak Mill address in Windsor Park, George Town, after having offered her a ride home.

In an initial statement police said the victim was at a Bodden Town bar where she met an unknown man who offered to take her home.

“When she agreed, she was told that he would be dropping a friend home in East End first,” said police. “Both men and the victim travelled to East End, dropped the friend off and then headed in the direction of George Town, where he took her to a residence in the Windsor Park area and sexually assaulted her at knife point.”

Police said the victim was able to get away from the man after the incident took place by running from the location and asking residents in the area to help her.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 949-4222. Alternatively, tips can be provided to their confidential tip line 949-7777 or via their website.

