CBC intercepts marijuana edible candies

Officers say this is not a new trend

Customs and Border Control has seized several marijuana-infused edible products which were concealed within imported goods and resembled popular snacks.

In a statement, a CBC spokesperson said, “…CBC Officers recovered 3 packets of marijuana in vegetable form along with two (2) packs of Trips Ahoy Chunky Cookies containing 600mg of THC, two (2) packs of “Cannabis Infused” Gummy Bears containing 400mg of THC and three (3) packs of marijuana Skittles. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.”

CBC has not said whether all the items were intercepted in the same shipment, nor whether anyone has been arrested or charged in relation to the matter.

However, they did say this is not a new trend, and “CBC remains concerned with the innocent appearance of these drugs”.

The items were intercepted on 27 July but only made public, this evening (Friday 20 Aug.,). CBC said their decision to release the images to help raise awareness.

“CBC wishes to reiterate that notwithstanding the colourful and edible marijuana disguised candy and food product, this is a prohibited substance in the Cayman Islands,” said a spokesperson.

