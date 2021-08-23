100WF pre-career host Colby Sharma, author of The CurveBall

100WF Pre-Career recently hosted a live stream motivational event for the programmes mentors and mentees at the Cayman Bay Cinema. Guest speaker Colby Sharma, law graduate and author, whose father Robin Sharma is one of the world’s best-selling authors and motivational speakers, shared key motivational and inspirational messages from his recent book, The Curveball.

The Curveball, was published in October 2020 – and is a lesson on the metaphorical “curveball” which COVID-19 has brought us all. It is the extraordinary story of a struggling human being who used time-tested wisdom and powerful daily tactics to realize a milestone life change.

“We were very excited to host our first mental wellness live event at the Camana Bay Cinema to provide our students with a toolbox of ideas to use when they are faced with challenges during their time away from school. When presented with the opportunity to welcome keynote speaker, Colby Sharma, live from Canada on the cinema screen, we were all in on the idea, and our students loved it.”, said Lara Deysel, KPMG Director and 100WF Pre-Career Co-Chair.

“On behalf of 100 Women in Finance, a huge thank you to Colby Sharma for his inspiring words and guidance to our programme mentees.” said Christina Bodden, Maples Group Partner and 100WF Board Member. “Navigating a post COVID-19 world has made us all call on resiliency, strength and embracement of a new normal. Colby sharing his inspiring journey to overcome obstacles in the face of adversity provides our mentees with hope for the future. This event also introduced the mentees to Colby and his work, which I know they will continue to follow.”

Anaya Morgan of John Gray High School said of the event that she found Colby’s presentation to be deeply inspirational, with awesome content.

100WF Pre-Career Initiative is a strategic community partnership between 100 Women in Finance and the Cayman Islands Ministry of Education, which provides support, educational guidance and opportunity to young women aged 13-25 years, attending local educational institutions in the Cayman Islands.

As part of 100 Women in Finance’s Investing in the Next Generation Initiative, 100WF Pre-Career Initiative reaches, inspires, and supports pre-career women of all backgrounds, to create the next generation of finance industry leadership. This initiative is an important element in the organization’s 30×40 Vision, in which women will perform 30% of the finance industry’s investment and executive team roles by year 2040.

Encompassing two mentorship programmes, GirlForce 100 and 100WF Collegiate League, the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative pairs local 100WF members with young women who have indicated an interest in a career in finance and have demonstrated notable potential meriting their placement. Through mentorship, the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative programmes supports mentees in the development and progression of their career paths leading them to success. Interested in becoming part of 100WF Pre-Career Initiative? Visit 100women.org/precareer to learn more.

