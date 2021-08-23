Cayman Alumni Chapter sponsors local high school graduate for overseas studies

With an eye to medical research, Devaune Millwood, a 2021 graduate of John Gray High School, begins his bachelor’s degree in biological science this month (August 2021) at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Jamaica. Mr. Millwood junior said that he was inspired to go into the medical research field by his observation of the vast range of efforts that went into developing the vaccine to combat the Covid pandemic.

Supporting Mr. Millwood’s realisation of his dreams, the Cayman Chapter of the NCU Alumni Association announced today (August 9, 2021) a scholarship award to cover 50% of all costs for the 2021/22 academic year. The scholarship is initially for one year.

“The Chapter is delighted to support the educational advancement of a young man with such a sterling academic and extra-curricular record,” said president of the Chapter Patricia Ebanks.

Mr. Millwood was selected by the Chapter’s scholarship committee. In recommending the young scholar, the chair of the three-member scholarship committee said: “We noted the academic accomplishments of Devaune as well as reports of his commendable attitude and resilience. We also considered the contribution of his parents to various aspects of life in our Islands.”

​Devaune is the son of long-serving RCIPS officer Desmond Millwood and his wife Claudine, who has been serving as school nurse at Cayman Academy for the past three years.

The new awardee just topped up his two Year Ten passes–in English and math–with seven other CXC subjects sat during this most recent examination period to end Year Eleven at John Gray.

Devaune’s academic achievements were recognised in an array of awards in his “House” at John Gray in the May (2021) Award Ceremony. He received awards for “Achievement” in art, PE, mathematics, core science and EDPM (Electronic Document Preparation and Management), along with the award for “Excellence” in English language and for “Most Improved” in physics and English literature.

Devaune’s goal is to ultimately qualify as a microbiologist, with the hope of fulfilling his interest in medical research.

Equipped thus, Mr. Millwood junior said he aims to contribute to finding cures for some of the diseases now claiming so many lives. He is also focused on giving back to his family, he said, whom he credits with the success he has achieved so far.

Devaune, who will turn 17 years old in December 2021, commented that he was anxious to begin his tertiary studies despite his relatively youthful years: “I wouldn’t want to waste any years. I am rearing to go,” he said, adding that along with his excitement to begin his laboratory work, he was keen to getting into sports and meeting new friends.

Mr. Millwood was a member of the John Gray Automotive Club for three years and has some martial arts experience to his credit. He also participated for many years in the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Pathfinder’s Club.

