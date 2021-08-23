CG’s Health Business is going paperless

CG Britcay’s medical insurance business is going paperless to strengthen

communications and support for its clients, from group health members and

providers to individually insured clients.

As of Monday, August 16, client access to medical information will be through the CG

Britcay Member Web Portal at https://health.cgcoralisle.com/bci/member/invitation/.

Clients will no longer receive their explanation of benefits through the postal system.

“There are multiple and overlapping reasons for taking this step to full-on electronic

communications,” Beth Frazier, CG’s Chief Operating Officer for Health, said.

“First and foremost, it’s about making things more convenient for our clients. They

will have secure, 24/7 access to their medical information while the change will

strengthen business efficiencies to streamline and facilitate our communications with

them.”

Clients can use the Member Web Portal to view their claims history, claims in

process, schedule of benefits, requests for information and their active plans. All

that’s required for access is their CG Britcay certificate number.

CG Britcay’s move to paperless communications underlines the company’s continuing

commitment to environmentally and socially responsible practices.

“We want to do our part in ways big and small to achieve greener, more sustainable

practices; to reduce our carbon footprint and, simply, to contribute to a better

world,’ Ms Frazier said. ‘It is about taking steps that benefit our clients, our

employees and the community.”

In addition to its paperless initiative on August 16, CG Britcay will also merge its

Health and Property & Casualty Online Portals to provide clients with a consistent,

convenient one-stop digital experience. This means that clients with Medical and P&C

insurance will be able to access both through the CG Member Portal.

CG Britcay is a member of the Coralisle Group of Companies.

