CIGO-UK partners with Cayman Connection to host inaugural “Cayman Day”

The Cayman Islands Government Office in the United Kingdom (CIGO-UK) will be hosting a special event on Saturday, 18 September for Caymanians and associates across the UK to come together in London for the first time in 18 months since the early COVID lockdown. The event is a family day designed to celebrate Caymanians in their endeavours overseas and for them to meet the new Cayman Islands Representative to the UK, Dr. Tasha Ebanks Garcia. New students and Caymanians coming to the UK for the first time are welcome to attend and can meet fellow Caymanians who have been living in the UK.

The event will include live performances from Caymanian artists, a deejay, arts and cultural activities and displays, talks, games including a dominoes competition, as well as Caymanian gifts, prizes and surprises.

A special menu of Caribbean food will be served up by award-winning Caribbean Chef Collin Brown, working with Caymanian Chef Chad from GoGo Carib. The culinary duo is working on “Cayman Day” signature dishes for the occasion.

Originally planned for earlier in the year but postponed due to COVID restrictions, this event will be the springboard for a larger annual event that will be held in the early summer for Caymanians overseas.

Dr Tasha Ebanks Garcia commented “I know firsthand the challenges of living far from home and events like this, which bring a little bit of Cayman to the UK and engages Caymanians overseas, are important as it keeps us connected to home and each other. I look forward to the opportunity to talk to our guests about the work of the Cayman Islands Government Office UK and gather some insights on how we can serve our people overseas.”

Founder and Executive Director of Cayman Connection Kate Kandiah said of the event, “This is a great opportunity to come together after a challenging (but rewarding) 18 months. Many of us have been meeting up virtually every week to share stories, challenges and successes, and to support each other. To be able to come together in person after all this is extremely heart-warming and we are so excited to be facilitating this with the CIGO-UK. A huge thanks to CIGO-UK for supporting this initiative. Cayman Connection members have received an invitation directly. We understand that some students will be travelling to the UK on the later September flight, so we will also be hosting satellite activities across the UK throughout October.”

There are limited complimentary guest tickets to the event held for Cayman Connection Members and CIGO-UK guests. Cayman Connection encourages those who wish to attend to RSVP as soon as possible to secure their place on the guest list. When the complimentary guest list is full, tickets are available for £40 per person.

More information and RSVP details be found at www.caymanconnection.org/caymanday-uk

