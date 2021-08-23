On the evening of 30 July 2011, Kerran ‘Kerry-Ann’ Baker disappeared without a trace and as her friends and family marked the tenth anniversary since that fateful day they renew their call for justice.

In this month’s Cayman Compass Cold Case files, in partnership with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, we delve into the disappearance and murder of the 25-year-old Baker.

Kerran ‘Kerry-Ann’ Baker, 25, a Jamaican national was reported missing on 31 July, 2011.

Baker’s family declined to participate in this series, however they issued a short statement saying, “We are both very thankful for and supportive of the efforts of the police, but the extent of our grief at this time means that we just aren’t able to engage with the media.”

In this episode we get a glimpse into the life of the young clinical nurse, who came to Cayman dreaming of a successful career and happy life, and the case being investigated by the RCIPS Serious Crime Review Team.

