Caboose Breakfast Cookout gives taste of tradition

Rarely do we hear about food being cooked with a caboose these days, but many years ago in Cayman it was the way things were done.

Anyone interested in the history of these islands — or enjoying a delicious traditional breakfast — should sign up for the National Trust’s Caboose Breakfast Cookout at the Mission House in Bodden Town, happening on Saturday, 28 Aug. from 8:30-10:30am.

On the menu will be porridge, fritters, local eggs, sweet plantain, swanky (if you don’t know, just ask), coffee and fever grass tea.

Once y’belly full, watch a demonstration on how to make your very own smoke pan, which was used to keep the mosquitoes away in the old days. Considering how bad they’ve been recently, it could be time to give smoke pans a try again!

Included in the price is a complimentary tour of the Mission House.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children, with Trust members receiving a 10% discount. Buy online here.

