Speaker Conveys Condolences

Speaker of Parliament Hon. McKeeva Bush has conveyed deep condolences on behalf of Members of Parliament and his office to the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne on the passing of former Antiguan Prime Minister and that country’s national hero, Sir Lester Bryant Bird.

Sir Lester passed away on Monday, 9 August 2021.

In a letter to PM Browne sent Tuesday, 10 August, Speaker Bush noted his personal friendship with Sir Lester and expressed the sorrow felt in the Parliament at his passing, which he expressed to the people of Antigua and Barbuda as well as to Sir Lester’s family.

Speaker Bush acknowledged the former Antigua and Barbuda PM’s “stellar” contributions “in various capacities but particularly in the strategic role as Prime Minister.” He emphasised, “We also recognise that he tenured earlier in several Ministerial positions including Tourism and Economic Development, which served the people and that society well.”

Highlighting the role played by PM Bird as the first chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Speaker Bush added that Sir Lester “clearly understood the importance of regional integration and the far-reaching effect and purpose of CARICOM.”

