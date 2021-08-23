DEH extends GT Landfill closing time through Wednesday

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is advising the public that the George Town landfill has extended its closing time until 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday, 25 August.
The closing time has been extended in order to facilitate the ongoing clean-up of the island following the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.
The normal closing time of 5:00 p.m. will resume from Thursday, 26 August for weekdays and 1:00 p.m. for Saturdays. The landfill will be closed on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the landfill drop-off at the gate will remain accessible for the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.
For more information, please contact DEH Customer Service at 949-6696.
- Advertisement -
How do you feel after reading this?
- Advertisement -
Related Videos
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.