The body of what is believed to be a pygmy sperm whale embryo which died during Tropical Storm Grace washed ashore in Bodden Town on Friday, the Department of Environment said.

The DoE, in a post on its official Facebook page on Monday, said the dead whale was found on the beach in Bodden Town.

It appeared to be an embryo due to its size (approx. 3 feet) and underdevelopment of eyes and teeth, the DoE said, adding the cause of death was likely due to the storm last week instead of any human intervention.

“We believe the mother was caught in Tropical Storm Grace and prematurely aborted the pregnancy. Premature abortion in pregnant whales can happen when the mother experiences significant stress/trauma or the conditions aren’t beneficial for the survival of the offspring,” the DoE said.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries department pygmy sperm whales can weigh between 700 and 1,000 pounds and can grow up to 11.5 feet in length, with a lifespan of up to 23 years.

“Pygmy sperm whales have a wide distribution. They live in tropical, subtropical, and temperate waters in oceans and seas around the world. They are most common off coasts and along continental shelves (the edges of continents lying under the ocean), the NOAA Fisheries stated.

- Advertisement -

The DoE reminded the public that any sightings of dead sharks, turtles or marine mammals should be reported by emailing the department at [email protected] or calling 949-8469.

For urgent reports, residents can also call 911 or DoE conservation officers on 916-4271 for immediate response.

How do you feel after reading this?