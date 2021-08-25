Nine young ladies will take to the stage at the Lions Community Centre on Saturday, 28 Aug. to compete in the 40th annual Miss Teen Cayman Islands pageant, starting at 7pm.

This year’s theme is ‘Kaleidoscope: Past, Present and Future’, which celebrates the journey of the pageant and the impact it has made in the lives of past Miss Teen winners and the community as a whole.

On 21 Aug., the contestants — Niya Mothen, Leah Robinson, Destiny Dalley, Dashante McLaughlin-Richards, Asaiah Thomas, Destiny Williams, Kianna Ebanks, Lexi Gould and Ariana Thomas — and reigning Miss Teen Jada Bodden, took part in an island-wide motorcade which featured stops at the Farmer’s Market in George Town and Cayman Turtle Centre in West Bay.

Miss Teen contestants on their motorcade tour, Saturday, 21 Aug.

The tour, for which vehicles were sponsored by Jeep345, gave the teens a chance to interact with the public ahead of the pageant. All participants have received numerous training sessions to prepare them for the big event, and they have engaged in community activities through the Lions Club of Grand Cayman and the Leo Club.

The contestants, each sponsored by donors and local businesses, will be vying for the title and a $54,000 scholarship sponsored by the Ministry of Education, in addition to prizes from main sponsor Digicel and others.

Miss Teen Cayman Islands Committee chair Andrea Franklin said she was grateful to sponsors for their continued support over the years.

“This long journey has been full of adventures and enthusiasm, especially this year with the nine young ladies we present for 2021/ 2022. The Miss Teen Cayman Islands Pageant has come a long way over the decades and the committee has been actively working together in good team spirit, in spite of our challenging times,” she said.

Lions Club of Grand Cayman President Eric Anderson, commenting on the pageant, said the its objective over the 40 years has been to give young ladies an opportunity to showcase their beauty and talents in a healthy competition.

“I must also applaud… [them] on a job well done. [They] have… made our islands and community proud,” Anderson added.

General admission tickets are $25 and children are $15. Buy at Impressions Beauty Salon, Winners Circle or online at eventpro.ky. Tickets will also be on sale at the gates, which open at 5:30pm. The show begins at 7pm.

