Census workers get trained

Some 560 Census workers from Grand Cayman are getting trained at three venues on Grand Cayman in preparation for the 10 October 2021 start of Census 2021.

The enumerators and supervisors are receiving training from officers of the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) at the school gymnasium at John Gray High, George Town Primary and Sir John A. Cumber Primary in West Bay.

Training on all aspects of how to conduct the actual census that began on Monday (9 August) continued for three days last week and is expected to continue this week and next week.

ESO officials will hold similar training classes on Cayman Brac mid-September for workers who will conduct the census in the Brac and Little Cayman.

Census officials emphasised that the full training is mandatory for all census workers and includes in-person lectures, audio-visual presentations, written materials and practical exercises covering all relevant topics on how to conduct the census. The training will culminate in testing.

ESO Director Mr. Adolphus Laidlow noted: “We take this training very seriously because it prepares all involved to conduct the census smoothly. Our aim is to ensure that the trainees fully understand the processes.”

He added, “Also, the training emphasises the need to maintain strict confidentiality, as required by law, in how they handle the data they will collect in person when they visit households to conduct the census in October and November.”

