New Director for Department of Education Services (DES)

The Ministry of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Ray as the new Director of the Department of Education Services (DES) after a rigorous recruitment process.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ray served as Head of Business Services from August 2014 to August 2021.

His career began in Barbados in 1996, where he was employed as a high school information technology and mathematics teacher. Throughout the next 11 years, Mr. Ray worked in several capacities within the education sector, including Programme Director in the Barbados Ministry of Education.

He relocated to the Cayman Islands in 2007 to take up the role of ICT Integration Specialist in DES, and later, the Ministry of Education (MoE).

In 2014, Mr. Ray was appointed Head of Business Services in the Department of Education Services, a position that he would hold until August 2021. Notwithstanding, in October 2020, he returned to the MoE for a six-month stint as Acting Deputy Chief Officer for Compulsory Education and Early Childhood Care and Education.

In his new capacity, Mr. Ray will be responsible for leading the Department of Education Services in providing strategic direction and development of the government school education system, and implementing national policies and initiatives. He will also lead Senior School Improvement Officers in building government schools’ capacity to improve students’ progress and achievement across the ability range, and work with stakeholders to develop partnerships with social agencies, corporate, media and broader communities.

Commenting on Mr. Ray’s appointment as DES Director, MoE Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho said, “Congratulations to Mr. Ray on his appointment to the role of DES Director. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the role and is enthusiastic about building on the success of our education system. I wish him every success and look forward to working with him as we aim to provide the children of the Cayman Islands with a world-class education.”

MoE Deputy Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith also congratulated Mr. Ray, adding, “Over time, Mr. Ray has proven himself to be an asset to the Department of Education Services, and I am confident that he will excel in this new post.”

Mr. Ray has a master’s degree in Instructional Technology and Media from Columbia University, a Post Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from University of London, and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the West Indies. He also recently completed level 3 Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) training and is currently enrolled in the ILM level 5 programme.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ray said, “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead the DES team at this time. I look forward to furthering the progress already set in motion under the leadership and support of the previous Acting Director Mrs. Tammy Hopkins over the past two years, and to contributing to the success of our students and ultimately, these beautiful Cayman Islands”.

