Sister Islands Annual Liquor Licensing Board meeting

Sister Islands Liquor License holders – including those with music and dancing licenses – are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licensing Meeting on September 24th, 2021.

The Sister Islands Liquor Licensing Board would like to advise new applicants and current license holders to submit applications for the annual session by close of business on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021.

Applications forms and supporting documents with applicable fees are now being processed at the District Administration building at Stake Bay, Cayman Brac.

For further details please send an email to [email protected] or contact The Department of Commerce and Investment at our Cayman Brac Office on 948-2400.

