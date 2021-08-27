Website launched to simplify applying for NAU aid

The Needs Assessment Unit has launched a new website to make it easier for people to determine if they are eligible for government financial assistance.

According to a government press release, this is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development to identify improvements that can assist the NAU deliver financial aid “more efficiently to the most vulnerable in the Cayman Islands”.

The ministry said it had identified “critical policy and legislative reforms” to be undertaken by government, after finding an “overarching need to modernise the NAU with streamlined processes and infrastructure, for the benefit of members of the public who seek financial assistance”.

Throughout June and July, the ministry’s eGovernment Unit worked with NAU staff, which led to a series of recommendations for enhancing workflow processes and interactions with NAU clients.

Ian Tibbetts, director of eGovernment within the ministry, said in the release, “The Needs Assessment Unit and the eGovernment Unit have developed a project plan for short-term changes to improve the experience of persons seeking financial assistance through the NAU. The project is being delivered by the eGovernment Unit in phases and will equip the NAU to serve its clients better.”

- Advertisement -

Tibbetts said the first phase of the work was the launch of the new website, which is designed for use from PCs, tablets and mobile devices that makes it easy for individuals to understand how the NAU can assist and if they are eligible for the assistance.

“For example, the website now makes application requirements easily visible and more accessible for those who are seeking assistance,” the release noted. “This includes a simplified fillable application form which can be downloaded and submitted.

“Additional functionality will be rolled out in the next phase, to create further ease of use by those seeking assistance and simultaneously to streamline the NAU’s internal processes.”

How do you feel after reading this?