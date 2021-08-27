World Clean Up Day

In the aftermath of Grace & Ida, and in the spirit of Cayman Kind many community members have come together to clean up our neighborhoods and support one another’s recovery efforts.

We would like to extend an opportunity to the broader Cayman community to join us on World Cleanup Day (WCD) to continue these efforts on our affected coastlines, especially as hurricane season continues.

We are joining forces with many community groups (including CayOcean, Protect Our Future, The Mangrove Rangers, Stoak’d Cayman, Lucky Slice, ALT, and Island Supply) on all three islands to create Cayman’s largest beach clean effort to date. We invite all government officials, businesses, schools, places of worship and community members to attend.

The event will take place on Saturday September 18. There are 8 different location options. On Grand Cayman the clean up locations are: West Bay Dock (4:30pm), North Side (8am), Barefoot Beach (8am), Red Bay Dock (8am), Beach Bay (4:30pm) and Gun Bay Dock (8am). In Cayman Brac the location will be Eagle Ray (7am), while in Little Cayman the location will be Charles Bight (5:30pm).

Volunteers can register via the World Cleanup Day website <https://www.worldcleanupday.org/> : https://www.worldcleanupday.org/ or simply sign in upon their arrival to the clean up.

It has become increasingly clear just how important our beaches are to Cayman’s economy, our tourism industry and our cultural heritage. Join thousands of volunteers and help us restore our shores to their natural beauty.

