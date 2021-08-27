Vehicular Traffic Flow Changes Coming to Cayman Airport

Commencing 30 August 2021, only authorised public transportation will be permitted to drop off or pick up passengers at curb–side in front of the main terminal, announced the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac. All other vehicular traffic will be routed to the short–term or long–term parking lots where the standard parking rates will apply, which will come into effect in October 2021. For the month of September, the standard parking rates will be waived.



A drop–off zone in the short–term parking lot will be allocated for those persons dropping off departing passengers. Drivers who are picking up arriving passengers must also park in the short–term parking lot. Parking will be free for up to five minutes after which time the standard parking rates will apply.



Q: Why were these changes to vehicular traffic flows entering and exiting ORIA implemented?

A: As airport security continues to evolve globally, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority is committed to mitigating risk and providing an excellent airport experience. These changes are a necessity in order to comply with International Civil Aviation regulatory requirements that specify that unknown, or “unvetted”, vehicles are not permitted to be within 30 meters of any Airport terminal building.



Q: Why are only ‘authorised’ vehicles permitted curb–side access?

A: Authorised vehicles include taxis, pre–booked bus operators and limousines, which are considered “vetted” vehicles, having gone through a rigorous airport and public transport screening and licensing process, whereas private vehicles are considered “unvetted” vehicles. Only authorised vehicles are permitted curb–side access in front of the terminal building as, with this new Airport Landside Security requirement, unvetted vehicles are not permitted to be within 30 meters of the Airport terminal.





Q: Where should persons with reduced mobility park?

A: Persons with reduced mobility may park in the ‘handicapped parking’ spaces allocated in the short–term parking lot. A parking permit is required to park in the handicapped parking spaces. Additionally, assistance will be provided for passengers with reduced mobility through the use of the airlines’ wheelchair service and an electric golf cart operated by Airport Customer Service personnel.



Q: What is the purpose of the five–minute drop zone in short–term parking?

A: Prior to this new Airport Landside Security requirement, persons dropping off departing passengers curb–side were not permitted to park and wait. The five–minute drop zone in the short–term parking lot provides a safer alternative for dropping off departing passengers and ensures a more consistent flow of traffic. Parking will be free for up to five minutes for those persons using the drop zone after which time the standard parking rates will apply.



Q: How will departing passengers be assisted in the short–term and long–term parking lots with their luggage and in inclement weather conditions?

A: Porters will be available to assist passengers with their luggage, or passengers may use the airport luggage carts to carry their luggage to terminal at no cost to them. Airport Customer Service personnel will provide umbrellas to assist passengers in inclement weather conditions.



Q: Once you have entered the parking lots and pulled a ticket, how do you pay for your parking?

A: Drop–off is free if it is within the first five minutes. If customers decide to stay longer, they may pay for their parking ticket using a debit or credit card at the parking pay stations located at the exits of both the short–term and long–term parking lots. If they prefer to pay by cash, they may pay one of the mobile cashiers directly as they exit. Additionally, they may also pay for their parking inside the terminal building at one of the automated pay stations.

