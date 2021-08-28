Dr. David Wolfe passes away, age 90

Dentist Dr. David Barry Wolfe passed away on Friday morning, 27 Aug. He was 90 years old.

According to a social media post by his son, David, he passed away in his sleep early Friday, after suffering a stroke.

He had celebrated his 90th birthday just two days earlier.

The Dr. Wolfe Dental Centre, based in Snug Harbour, has served Cayman residents for more than 35 years, after he moved here from Tennessee.

In a Facebook posting Friday, David Wolfe said his father had battled a number of medical challenges in the past year, including undergoing chemotherapy treatment for prostate cancer, hernia surgery, a broken hip and a broken femur. He also suffered and recovered from a stroke earlier this month, his son said.

David said he had been fortunate to be able to spend six months of the past year with his dad in Bradenton, Florida.

“He rarely complained though he must have been in great pain,” David said in his post.

“He always had a positive attitude and loved nothing more than a home cooked meal and an audience for his stories. Mostly stories about how he came from nothing, never having a new pair of shoes, working hard to achieve all that he did.”

He added, “From early childhood he knew he wanted to be a dentist and he never lost focus. He fought in Korea as a sniper and medic but never said much about those days.”

He said he remembers his father as a strong man, “in control of everything”.

His family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to his favourite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee, or locally, to the National Trust of the Cayman Islands.

Wolfe will be laid to rest in Blossom Village, Little Cayman. Funeral and memorial services have yet to be arranged.

