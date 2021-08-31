Two more suspects were detained in the investigation involving a prison officer arrested back in June following allegations of drug smuggling at Northward, police have confirmed.

The arrest of the two civilian suspects, which had not been publicised, were confirmed following queries from the Cayman Compass on Monday.

Police said the duo, like the 39-year-old prison officer in question, have since been bailed following their initial detention.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, in a statement on the matter, said the case file is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions awaiting a ruling.

The prison officer was arrested on 7 June after attempting to “introduce the drugs into the prison”, a police statement had said at the time.

- Advertisement -

Police had also searched the prison officer’s vehicle and recovered further evidence relating to their investigation, they said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old prison officer was arrested at Northward Prison on 15 July after packages of ganja were found on him.

He also remains on bail.

Following that arrest, officers conducted a search of the man’s residence in Bodden Town, where a further quantity of ganja was recovered, police said at the time.

Investigations are ongoing into that incident.

How do you feel after reading this?