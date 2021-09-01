Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Fren Up (frehn upp) Verb — 1. To befriend another for personal gain or attention. 2. To pretend to be friends with another person. 3. To plot against an enemy deceptively by befriending them first. E.g. “I hate da way you always come try fren up people when yah waugh someting, but udda times yah doon’ know nobody.“

