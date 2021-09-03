The Department of Education Services has confirmed that the incident involving a student who allegedly assaulted a female member of staff on Thursday, 2 Sept. — during an altercation on a school bus — happened at Clifton Hunter High School.

In a statement released Friday evening, the department expressed its concern over the incident which is now under investigation by police.

The incident in question, police said earlier on Friday, happened shortly before 3:30pm on Thursday. The name of the school where it occurred was not released by police, but a statement issued by DES confirmed the name of the government high school.

In the statement, the DES said that Clifton Hunter has launched an internal investigation into the incident and “will implement the prescribed protocols for addressing the identified issues”.

DES Director Mark Ray said in the same statement that the health and safety of students and staff are at the forefront of the department’s operations.

- Advertisement -

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and harmonious school environment. Students, staff and other adults that interact with our students are all expected to relate to each other in a respectful manner,” he said.

DES, he said, will provide the Clifton Hunter High School students and staff with the “requisite support to appropriately address the allegations, and work to prevent a reoccurrence of any similar situation”.

Police stated that officers responded to a report that a school bus had returned to the high school following an altercation on Thursday involving a student and a bus warden.

When the bus arrived at the school, a member of staff boarded the vehicle and attempted to speak to the student involved.

However, the student proceeded to assault the staff member, striking her multiple times and returning to the back of the bus.

Original story: Police have opened an inquiry into an incident at a government high school after a student allegedly assaulted a female member of staff during an altercation on a school bus.

The incident in question, police said, happened shortly before 3:30pm on Thursday, 2 Sept. The name of the school where the incident occurred has not been released.

The Cayman Compass has reached out to the Education Ministry for comment and what action, if any, has been taken in light of the incident. We are waiting a response.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, in a statement Friday, said officers responded to a report that a school bus had returned to the high school following an altercation involving a student and a bus warden.

Police said when the bus arrived at the school a member of staff boarded the vehicle and attempted to speak to the student involved.

However, the student proceeded to assault the staff member, striking her multiple times and returning to the back of the bus.

Police said while officers were at the location conducting inquiries, a family member of the student arrived and immediately began behaving in an aggressive manner, making serious threats towards the staff members and officers present before leaving the school with the student.

The member of staff who was assaulted sought treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital for what, police said, appeared to be minor injuries, and was subsequently discharged.

“The matter is currently under investigation and police are supporting school staff and other relevant agencies in their response,” the RCIPS statement said.

How do you feel after reading this?