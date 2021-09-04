Two men remained in hospital Saturday following a single vehicle collision in North Side Friday night.
They are being treated for what is believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement Saturday.
Officers and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene on Old Robin Road just before 11:15pm.
The two male occupants sustained injuries after the vehicle struck a light pole, which fell onto the road way.
The men were both transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The roadway was cleared by CUC personnel, and power was later restored to the community.
The collision is being investigated by the police.
