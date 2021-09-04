The University College of the Cayman Islands says a former employee, who has since been charged with possession of child pornography, was not a lecturer at the institution.

In a statement issued on Friday 3 Sept., a spokesperson said UCCI is aware of the criminal charges brought against Freddy Manuel Diaz-Christian, who was initially employed with UCCI in the fall of 2018 and then again between January and March 2021.

Diaz, 33, of West Bay was arrested in February after authorities received “sensitive information” about a Cayman-based IP address which was used to visit a child pornographic website and download indecent images of children on two separate occasions.

That IP address was later linked to Diaz.

“It is our understanding that none of the criminal charges relate to his employment at UCCI,” reads the statement. “We can confirm that in 2021, he was employed as a staff member in a non-teaching capacity. We have stringent policies and procedures in place for ensuring that our education environment remains protected at all times.”

According to court documents, police raided UCCI in February and seized several laptops and mobile phones, including Diaz’s personal electronic devices.

UCCI’s statement does not confirm whether police attended the school in February.

A search of the devices revealed five indecent images of children. Two were Category A images, which mean they depict extreme nudity, exposed genitalia or sexual penetration. The remaining three were Category C images, which mean they depict children in provocative possession with little to no nudity. Police say a further search of the device is underway.

Diaz has since been formally charged with one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of accessing child pornography. Earlier this week he made his initial Summary Court appearance, where he was released on stringent bail conditions.

Those conditions include no contact with people, outside of his family, under the age of 16; and orders not to access the internet or use any electronic device which can access the internet.

This is not the first staff member of UCCI to have been charged with possession of child pornography.

In 2018, former a professor, Pierre Pavlov Rameau, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after authorities found more than 1 million indecent images of children on several laptops, hard drives, and cell phones belonging to Rameau.

