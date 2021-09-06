Dart welcomes newest shop in Camana Bay, Flagship by Vertu

Local fashion retailer opens its third – and flagship – location in the Town Centre.

Dart is pleased to introduce its newest shop to the Camana Bay Town Centre, fashion retailer Flagship by Vertu. Already a well-established brand on Grand Cayman, Vertu has locations on Cardinal Avenue in George Town and in Caribbean Plaza on West Bay Road. Flagship by Vertu is the shop’s third, and flagship, location.

Owners Aldo and Ava Gianne have grown Vertu into a name synonymous in Cayman with high-quality yet affordable fashion since they opened their first location in Caribbean Plaza. Flagship by Vertu offers a variety of women’s dresses, tops, bottoms and shoes for any occasion, and all items are priced under CI$100.

“We actually started Vertu with couture and designer looks but found there was great demand for more affordable pieces,” Mrs. Gianne explained. “In bringing the Vertu brand to Camana Bay with Flagship by Vertu, we wanted to bring something different to the town. We wanted to showcase Vertu and what it has to offer to the market that spends time in Camana Bay.”

Convenient for those who work in, live in and visit Camana Bay, the shop offers an easy and relaxing shopping experience with clean, bright interiors, three changing rooms and stock updates done several times a week.

- Advertisement -

“We carry a lot of stock and typically put new items out on the floor three to four times a week,” said Mrs. Gianne. “Because of our products’ affordability we have a high turnover, and we want to offer fresh stock for our customers for all of their needs, including the many events that take place in the Cayman social calendar.”

Situated in an ideal location in between Agua and The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta on the Crescent, Flagship by Vertu is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more on Flagship by Vertu, visit camanabay.com.

About Camana Bay

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 685 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean.

Developed by Dart Real Estate, Camana Bay offers more than 650,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space as well as 63 luxury apartments available for long-term lease, and condos, townhomes and duplexes at OLEA, Camana Bay’s first for-sale residential project. The town also offers public spaces for all to enjoy, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.

For more information, visit camanabay.com and keep up with the latest developments on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

How do you feel after reading this?