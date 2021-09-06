September is fully booked at Camana Bay in celebration of Literacy Month

International Literacy Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 8 September, but the calendar for the full month of September is “fully booked” at Camana Bay to mark the town’s annual Literacy Month celebration. Literacy Month features a host of activities and opportunities designed to foster and encourage a love a reading for all.

Camana Bay is partnering with Next Chapter, 3 Girls & A Kiln, Mail Boxes Etc. and non-profit organisation Literacy is for Everyone (LIFE) to offer a host of activities, events and experiences centred around reading throughout September.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Camana Bay on Literacy Month again this year,” said Next Chapter Store Manager Patrick Swanick. “It’s crucial that we constantly encourage young minds to read so that they engage with their imaginations, build foundational literacy skills and develop a love of books.”

Month-long book drive

LIFE is a Cayman Islands non-profit organisation dedicated to raising the standard of literacy in the Cayman Islands. The organisation supports initiatives that target reading ability among school-aged children and adults.

Donate a new or pre-loved book, suitable for children aged birth to five years old, to LIFE’s newest early childhood literacy programmes to the drop box located at Mail Boxes Etc.

Story times

This Literacy Month, enjoy readings of various books, some of which have authors celebrating a milestone anniversary. Readings are weekly, at 10 a.m. on Sundays, and will be led by a member of the Next Chapter team in the bookstore. For a complete schedule of readings, follow Camana Bay on Facebook and Instagram.

Scavenger hunt

Starting 10 September, collect a complimentary activity sheet from Next Chapter and explore the Town Centre to find clues from Dr Seuss’ books hidden at different locations at Camana Bay. Return completed activity sheets to Next Chapter for 10% off your next purchase!

Advent calendar competition

Tell us what your favourite book is and why to be entered to win the chance to open an advent calendar door at Next Chapter during the holiday season. To enter, visit Next Chapter on the Paseo in Camana Bay.

Literacy Month grand finale garden party

Celebrate a successful Literacy Month with a finale celebration! “This year, in addition to our weekly Story Time events, we’ll be hosting a grand finale garden party celebrating the magic of reading – with arts and crafts from 3 Girls & A Kiln, sweet treats from local vendors and photo opportunities with literary characters,” said Swanick. “We cannot wait to see the community come out and join us as we celebrate our passion for books!”

Join Next Chapter and 3 Girls & A Kiln at the Literacy Month finale celebration on Sunday, 26 September from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Gardenia Court where there will be cake, story readings, the chance to publish your very own book and win some prizes!

For more on Literacy Month, visit camanabay.com.

