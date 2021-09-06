An auxiliary constable with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, police have confirmed.

The arrest took place on Saturday; the alleged offence is said to concern an ongoing criminal investigation, according to an RCIPS press release.

The 44-year-old officer, from George Town, has 12 years service with the RCIPS.

Police say he has been suspended from “all police related duties until further notice”.

They declined to share details on the circumstances that led to the officer’s arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton, commenting on the investigation, “We take the conduct of our officers seriously, and are carrying out a full and thorough investigation. We expect the matter to be dealt with swiftly and to the full extent of the law.”

The officer is on police bail as the criminal investigation continues.

