Cayman has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases, more than half of which were unvaccinated individuals and included 11 family groups, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday evening.

With Monday’s new positives there are now 35 active cases, none of which have required hospitalisation.

However, 14 of the patients with the virus are displaying symptoms while the majority, 21 patients, are asymptomatic.

These new positives take Cayman’s total COVID-19 cases to 715, 678 of which are fully recovered.

Monday’s total by the numbers 24 positive cases

– 11 family groups

– 3 single-member households

Positives by vaccine status

15 unvaccinated

9 vaccinated

Lee, on Monday, said 784 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since the last coronavirus report was issued on Friday, 3 Sept.

Of the latest positives, 23 were travellers and one was a person quarantining with a traveller.

This total ranks among the highest number of cases registered in a single day since COVID-19 first touched local shores last March.

The high number of positive test results today, reinforces why it is so important that we get the vaccine and encourage our loved ones to do the same. While it is still possible to contract COVID-19 if you are vaccinated, the vaccine is our best defense against severe illness and death. – Premier Wayne Panton

In the statement issued by the Ministry of Health, officials said the 24 cases included 11 family groups and three single-member households.

“Fifteen individuals were unvaccinated against COVID-19 and nine individuals were vaccinated,” it added.

Premier Wayne Panton, commenting on the significant number of positive cases, said, “based on everything we see happening internationally we know there will be an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community”.

He pointed out that the public needs to consider this increased risk and get vaccinated, as the Cayman Islands moves to reopen its borders .

Health Minister Sabrina Turner, in the statement, stressed people should remain vigilant.

“We understand that everyone is very apprehensive, and will remain guided by the overall health and safety of our people. This is also an excellent reminder of the need to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols, including frequent handwashing and wearing masks as added protection,” she said.

To date, 102,052 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Cayman Islands, according to the statement, with 52,158, or 73% of an estimated population of 71,106, having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As for those completing the two-dose course, that total stands at 49,894, or 70% of the estimated population.

