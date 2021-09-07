Department of Commerce and Investment reminds Liquor Licence holders of deadline to renew

Grand Cayman Liquor Licence holders, including those with music and dancing licences, are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licensing Meeting which will be held on 13 September, 2021.

Liquor licence holders that are seeking to renew their licence are reminded to submit the renewal application by 4pm on 9 September to be added to the meeting agenda.

Licence holders are also advised that licences expiring on 30 September 2021 must be renewed at this annual session to operate for the new licence period which begins on 1 October 2021.

Business owners may contact the relevant departments directly should they have any questions relating to inspections.

To arrange an inspection with the Department of Environmental Health, telephone 949-6696 or email [email protected]

Cayman Islands Fire Service inspections are booked using the online Planning System (OPS) at www.planning.ky/ops or alternatively by email to [email protected]

Vessel inspection requests and fees should be made at the Port Authority location at 45A, Seafarers Drive, George Town. All queries can be directed by telephone to 949-2055 or by email to [email protected] or [email protected]

