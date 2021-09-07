Post Grace Vegetation Waste recycled into Mulch

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) would like to advise Grand Cayman residents that “free mulch” will be available for collection at its Temporary Vegetation Collection Site located in Prospect from Wednesday 8th September, 2021.

The mulch will be provided on a first come, first served basis at the National Road Authority (NRA) stockpile at Poindexter Road. Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch. Assistance will be provided by the DEH to load the members of the public’s small vehicles on Saturdays only.

“We have started the recycling of the vegetation waste collected following the passing of Tropical Storm Grace last month. This is the first of many free mulch offering as we make arrangements to do the same at other temporary sites. Meanwhile, we continue with our Island Wide Vegetation Collection Schedule. This week we are serving the people of George Town District until Saturday 11th September, 2021”, says DEH Director Richard Simms.

Residents are reminded to ONLY place vegetation debris on the curbside where it is easily accessible to the collection crews. Do not obstruct the roadway or storm drains or place household trash. Trim vegetation to lengths of 3 feet to enable an efficient collection. Alternative arrangements should be made to transport any other type of debris to the George Town landfill drop off.

Additional information is available from the DEH at 949-6696. Individuals may also send an email to [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DEHCaymanIslands.

