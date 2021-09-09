A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica was allowed to board a Cayman Airways flight and fly to Grand Cayman, the airline confirmed Thursday night.

Cayman Airways said it is investigating how the passenger, who presented a positive COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Grand Cayman, was able to board the flight.

“At Cayman Airways’ Kingston station, our airline requires that our handling agency conducts two checks of negative COVID-19 test results before passengers are allowed to travel on our flights to Grand Cayman,” CAL president and CEO Fabian Whorms said in a statement Thursday night.

“With today’s apparent breach of that process, we are conducting an internal investigation,” he said, “and have already initiated measures to institute a third check at the gate prior to boarding. Our airline will be working with the Travel Cayman team and local Public Health authorities in order to also put additional measures in place to ensure that such a situation does not reoccur.”

This breach comes on a day when two people in Cayman tested positive for COVID-19, in the first case of community transmission seen here since last year.

Whorms said Public Health staff had “completely cleared” Cayman Airways staff of any possible exposure, as all airline flight crew are fully vaccinated and wear full personal protective equipment on all international flights.

Cayman Airways said its standard COVID-19 safety procedures include onboard social distancing, limited in-flight service, and sanitising aircraft between flights, “which have all been carried out today per usual”.

In a separate statement, Travel Cayman explained that the COVID-positive traveller and their companion were detained on arrival at Owen Roberts International Airport by border control officers, following checks of passengers’ PCR tests.

Public Health confirmed that the two travellers were isolated in a government quarantine facility and arrival PCR testing has been completed.

All travellers on board Cayman Airways KX605 are currently in quarantine and will be closely monitored by Public Health and Travel Cayman, officials stated.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of the CBC Team, who quickly highlighted and addressed this incident and we would like to reassure the community that there is no cause for public health concern,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said in the Travel Cayman statement.

