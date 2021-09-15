Cayman Islands Red Cross annual golf tournament raises funds for critical programs

The Cayman Islands Red Cross held its 23rd annual golf tournament at North Sound Golf Club on 3 September 2021 raising much needed funds towards the organisation’s community programs.

The golf tournament was officially opened by Hon. Sabrina Turner, Minister for Health and Wellness who thanked Cayman’s corporate community for supporting the Red Cross through the golf tournament.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross touches multiple facets of everyday life in our community and is a key partner of the Ministry of Health and Wellness through a number of its programs which have a direct impact on our health in a variety of ways,” Minister Turner said.

“The work of the Red Cross consistently pays dividends in the lives of individuals, families and communities. I thank the Cayman Islands Red Cross on behalf of the Government for all they do and thank the golfers here today for supporting its work and goals.”

The Cayman Islands Red Cross is celebrating its 60th year of operation and the tournament serves as the main fundraising event for the programs provided by the organisation.

- Advertisement -

Mr Doug Moffat, Vice Chair of the Board of the Cayman Islands Red Cross, thanked sponsors and player for their support and said the Cayman Islands community would benefit from their generosity.

“The money raised through this tournament enables us to continue to provide first aid and CPR training, disaster management training, child protection and sexual abuse education, volunteer development and thrift shop services to support the people of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “We are grateful for our sponsors, including our title sponsor, CIBC First Caribbean Bank, who made this event possible and whose generous contributions help make a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community.”

Mr Dan Wright, Managing Director of Wealth Management at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, said the organisation had a long history of supporting the Red Cross and were happy to help further where it could particularly in these difficult times.

“We are honored to be the title sponsor for this edition of the Red Cross Golf Tournament celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Island Red Cross. Our participation in this fundraising event is an integral part of our commitment to the community,” he said.

“On behalf of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank we would like to thank everyone who has participated in the tournament or sponsored the event as it will help the Cayman Island Red Cross continue their incredible work.”

One hundred and twelve golfers participated in the tournament, and over 20 organisations sponsored the event. The Red Cross extend a special thanks to sponsors, volunteers, and all contributing members for their support.

The tournament winners included first place CML Recruitment (Will Koutney, Graham Blyth, Dave Griffin, Simon Thomas), second place CIBC FCIB (Dallas Neatham, Glenn Abell, Ross Fortune, Mike Macbain), and third place Home Gas (Tim Dawson, Andreas Haug, Stephen Watler, Desmond Chisholm).

How do you feel after reading this?