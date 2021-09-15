Leadership Cayman is now accepting applications for 2022

Applications are now open for the 2022 Chamber of Commerce Signature Programme, Leadership Cayman.

The six month intensive course is the only one of its kind in the Cayman Islands, enabling class members to develop new skills and learn in-depth information about the Cayman Islands’ community and business sector. The course has been developed to nurture current and future business leaders across the Cayman Islands, supporting professional development for careers in the private sector, government departments and non-profit organisations. The programme is aimed exclusively at middle managers and above.

The Leadership Cayman class attends bi-weekly sessions on a broad range of topics, facilitated by local industry leaders, expert keynote speakers and government officials. Throughout the course of the year, the cohort completes a series of twelve seminars investigating different aspects of the Cayman Islands as well as a community project. Sessions cover a wide range of topics such as: financial services, tourism, perspectives of the Sister Islands, Cayman Islands culture and heritage, healthcare, the media, and the environment.

Chamber of Commerce CEO, Wil Pineau, said “We are extremely proud to be able to continue to facilitate this unique programme here in the Cayman Islands for the 13th year. The Chamber is committed to the development of the community’s business leaders. I invite all senior and middle managers who have not yet taken this opportunity to apply for a place in the 2022 Class.”

The selection process is highly competitive, as the programme only accommodates 24 candidates per year. Those who wish to join the 2022 Class are strongly encouraged to submit an early application. Applicants must be over 25 years of age and have been residents in the Cayman Islands for at least 12 months.

For those interested in applying for the 2022 programme, there are three upcoming Leadership Cayman information sessions: 22 September, 6 October and 1 November. Registration to attend one of these sessions is via the Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.caymanchamber.ky/events-training/signature-programmes/

To learn more about the Leadership Cayman programme and to apply, visit the Leadership Cayman website: https://www.leadershipcayman.ky/

