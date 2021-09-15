Security measures are being planned for the Sister Islands to protect the vulnerable residents there, Premier Wayne Panton said on Tuesday, as cases of COVID-19 community transmission on Grand Cayman neared double digits.

It also comes as a Travel Cayman statement issued Tuesday afternoon said that Public Health officials confirmed there were currently no cases of COVID-19 in the Sister Islands.

Panton, speaking at Tuesday evening’s press briefing, said that given the population on the Sister Islands, a high level of protection is needed.

“I think there is absolutely a clear recognition that we have a lot of people in that community who are more vulnerable than the normal distribution demographically and they obviously have less significant facilities there to be able to manage any difficulties,” he said.

Panton said security measures are being contemplated, but he did not offer details on what those would look like.

However, he did say they would relate to ensuring the safety of the population of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“We’re proposing to put in place controls around that to further minimise the opportunity for any kind of community spread there,” he said.

Last year’s restrictions included limiting domestic travel to essential trips only and requiring PCR testing for those travellers.

Meanwhile Travel Cayman, in its statement, said it was aware of recent public discussion on Cayman Brac concerning an instance of different quarantine periods being given to members of the same family, who were residing at a single address.

“Travel Cayman team members from Grand Cayman, who were already on Cayman Brac for business, performed an unscheduled visit at the residence Tuesday morning, and are able to reconfirm that the house has been securely and safely converted into multiple residences, each with separate entrances and ventilation systems,” the statement said.

It confirmed that there was no breach of the COVID-19 regulations.

The statement pointed out that the design feature of the residence allowed the family members isolating at the location to receive different quarantine periods, as outlined in the COVID-19 regulations.

