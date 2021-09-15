Miss Cayman Islands Universe Pageant gets new date

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Pageant, originally scheduled for 11 Sept., has now been rescheduled for 18 Sept.

Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan announced at a press conference on 10 Sept. that “out of an abundance of caution” the pageant would be postponed, due to the discovery of community-transmitted COVID cases.

On Wednesday, 15 Sept., the pageant organisation sent out a press release stating that it will now take place on 18 Sept. at the Westin, as originally planned. With new public gathering allowances, only 100 guests would be seated inside the ballroom, with a further 200 seats outside. Masks will be mandatory within the building.

Cocktail hour starts at 6pm with the pageant at 7pm.

As 500 tickets had been sold, those who cannot attend or wish to apply for a refund may email [email protected]. Refunds will be issued next week at the Government Administration Building.

Those who hold tickets and still wish to attend may also email [email protected].

