Temporary Suspension of Training Courses at DEH

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is advising residents of the temporary suspension of its Food Hygiene and Cosmetology training sessions from September 15, 2021 until further notice.

Mr. Richard Simms, DEH Director explains that the decision to put on hold the training courses is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. “We have decided to postpone all training sessions as part of the DEH response to the current increase of COVID-19 cases and aims to help ensure the safety of our staff, participants and their families,” he says.

While DEH is unable to offer its training programmes at this time, residents are advised that their team of Environmental Health Officers are ready and available to answer questions related to food hygiene and safety guidelines. They are also reachable to provide recommendations related to cleanliness, personnel hygiene, prevention of infectious skin, respiratory and blood borne diseases to barber shop, hair salons and Spa operators.

There are currently two training courses being offered by the DEH to the Cayman Public. These are the Food Hygiene & Safety course for food operatives and the Cosmetology course for barbers, hairdressers, nail technicians, tattoo artists and spa attendants. The first training is offered every Wednesday by the Environmental Health Officers while the second training is offered once a month by District Officers.

Additional information is available from the DEH at 949-6696. Individuals may also send an email to [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Department-of-Environmental-Health-Cayman-Islands-Government-335107266641072

