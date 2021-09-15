Senior Drivers Benefit from Fee Reductions

Cabinet has approved the Traffic (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 which has reduced fees for many motor vehicle and driver’s licence services for senior citizens in the Cayman Islands.

Minister for Infrastructure Hon. Jay Ebanks announced the changes. He said, “The PACT Government is committed to improving the well-being of our people, including our valued senior citizens. We hope that the reduction in fees for people 65 years and older will help to reduce their financial burdens.”

The fee reductions for the Islands’ “Silver Drivers” became effective on Sunday, 15 August.

Fees for motor vehicle registrations, vehicle license renewals, driver’s licence applications and driver’s licence renewals will all be reduced by 50 percent for older people in the community. Fees related to motor vehicle registration plates (or licence plates) will also be reduced by 33 percent.

The fee discounts will be consistent across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman for any vehicles owned by any person over the age of 65. The discounts are calculated automatically by Department of Vehicle and Driver Licensing (DVDL) systems based on the person’s age at the date of the transaction and apply to both in-person transactions at DVDL offices and also to online renewals.

- Advertisement -

“I am so happy to see this service come to fruition for our seniors who we are affectionately calling our ‘Silver Drivers’. We are a community where respect and care for our elders is one of the cornerstones of who we are. The PACT Government is committed to continuously implementing measures such as this to strengthen the care of our elderly residents,” added Premier Hon Wayne Panton.

Members of the public are reminded that they can renew their vehicle and driver’s licences online via the DVDL website at www.dvdl.gov.ky

Residents can also keep their contact details up to date by registering on the site.

How do you feel after reading this?